PHOTO: Osprey grabs to-go lunch at Scout Island

The bird is a regular in the area

An osprey flies away with its catch - a sucker fish that it caught in the wetlands at Scout Island on the weekend. The osprey circled in the air, silhouetted by the sun, for some time before dropping the fish from high above the RC Cotton site at the end of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An osprey caught a quick lunch at Scout Island recently.

A bird lover’s paradise, Scout Island is the place to be to watch nature and wildlife unfold.

In this case, the osprey caught the sucker fish and then flew high up into the air before dropping it over the RC Cotton area.

