PHOTO: Osprey grabs to-go lunch at Scout Island

The bird is a regular in the area

An osprey caught a quick lunch at Scout Island recently.

A bird lover’s paradise, Scout Island is the place to be to watch nature and wildlife unfold.

In this case, the osprey caught the sucker fish and then flew high up into the air before dropping it over the RC Cotton area.

