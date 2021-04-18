Northern Lights brighten Cariboo skies

Northern Lights in the skies east of Williams Lake. (Bryna Martin/Big Camp Creek Ranch) Northern Lights in the skies east of Williams Lake. (Bryna Martin/Big Camp Creek Ranch) Northern Lights in the skies east of Williams Lake. (Bryna Martin/Big Camp Creek Ranch) Northern Lights in the skies east of Williams Lake. (Bryna Martin/Big Camp Creek Ranch) Justin Whyte captured the Northern Lights over the City of Williams Lake. (Justin Whyte photo)

Cariboo-area residents up in the wee hours Saturday morning, April 17 were treated to a spectacular light show in the night skies.

From ranchers checking cattle to workers on night shift, many reported, and posted, seeing Northern Lights.

Did you see the Northern Lights last night? Bryna Martin of Big Camp Creek Ranch captured these stunning images while out checking the cows Friday night around midnight. Posted by Williams Lake Tribune on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Residents throughout the Okanagan also caught a glimpse of the enchanting sight.

