Me, Myself and I

– Photography by Lia Crowe Styling by Sarah D’arcey
Do a double take on this season’s menswear coats, which stand out with creative details and Crayola-style colours. Create looks purely to delight yourself because it has never been a better time to make friends with the self and revel in one’s own company.
Jacket: Comme des Garçons, $4,500.
Pants: Valentino Neon Camo track pants, $1,955.
Jacket: Valentino Neon Camo puffer jacket, $2,960.
Pants: Valentino Neon Camo track pants, $1,955.
Mesh top: stylist’s own.
Jacket: Balenciaga ultra marine coat, $3,800.
Pants: JW Anderson tapered strawberry fleece joggers, $770.
Hat: Granville Island Hat Shop, $60.
Jacket: Balenciaga logo collar leather jacket with genuine shearling lining, $6,590. Background: Balenciaga black and red hooded blanket coat, $2,290.
Vest: Amiri hooded down puffer vest, $1,937.
Shorts: Amiri heart-printed swim trunks, $570.
Shoes: Vans, $99.
Socks: Hugo Boss.
Bucket hat: Le 31 from Maison Simons, $19.
Bottega Veneta packable oversize down puffer jacket, $4,270.
Makeup and hair: Jen Clark
Model: Zen May
All fashion from Nordstrom Canada unless otherwise noted.
Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
