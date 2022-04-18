Model Zen May photographed by Lia Crowe

Me, Myself and I

Menswear fashion, multiplied

  • Apr. 18, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Lia Crowe Styling by Sarah D’arcey

Do a double take on this season’s menswear coats, which stand out with creative details and Crayola-style colours. Create looks purely to delight yourself because it has never been a better time to make friends with the self and revel in one’s own company.

Jacket: Comme des Garçons, $4,500.

Pants: Valentino Neon Camo track pants, $1,955.

Jacket: Valentino Neon Camo puffer jacket, $2,960.

Pants: Valentino Neon Camo track pants, $1,955.

Mesh top: stylist’s own.

Jacket: Balenciaga ultra marine coat, $3,800.

Pants: JW Anderson tapered strawberry fleece joggers, $770.

Hat: Granville Island Hat Shop, $60.

Jacket: Balenciaga logo collar leather jacket with genuine shearling lining, $6,590. Background: Balenciaga black and red hooded blanket coat, $2,290.

Vest: Amiri hooded down puffer vest, $1,937.

Shorts: Amiri heart-printed swim trunks, $570.

Shoes: Vans, $99.

Socks: Hugo Boss.

Bucket hat: Le 31 from Maison Simons, $19.

Bottega Veneta packable oversize down puffer jacket, $4,270.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Model: Zen May

All fashion from Nordstrom Canada unless otherwise noted.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion

Previous story
Strength is your foundation

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP, Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance respond to an incident at A&W Monday morning. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Woman arrested after brandishing gun at 100 Mile A&W

A power outage in Williams Lake is impacting some customers north of Hodgson Road, east of Price Drive and west of Foster Way, Monday, April 18. (BC Hydro website)
Power outage impacting 106 customers in Williams Lake

The BC Wildfire Services is urging caution as the forecast for Monday, April 18 calls for strong winds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BC Wildfire Service issues advisory ahead of expected high winds Monday, April 18

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Agriculture in the latest UN climate report