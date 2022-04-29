Life. style.etc.

I meet interior designer Lucila Diaz for a wander around Capilano Suspension Bridge Park as we chat about life and style. As we walk through the lush forest, Lucila describes how she gathers design inspiration from the patterns in nature.

“Observe nature; it has all the answers.” Lucila says. “Whenever I am stressed, stuck, need inspiration or want to recharge my energy, I know that connecting with nature will be the key to finding the answers. A walk in the mountains will relax me, observing the patterns of nature will inspire me, meditating among the tall trees will give me confidence, and just listening to the water run will make me happy. Nature knows how to restore itself and collaborate.”

Lucila’s path to the design world is unique in that her career started from the complete opposite side of the spectrum.

“I have a BA in actuarial science, and I spent my early years as a professional working for big corporations in Latin America, before moving to Canada to complete an MBA. That’s when a love for interior design woke up in me. I pressed reset and started from scratch.”

Today, more than 16 years since Lucila opened Harmony Sense Interiors, she says that she loves the fact her work challenges are different every day.

“Designing spaces is a creative process; I use a lot of my scientific tools when designing for clients. Sometimes parts of a project can be very precise, such as the cabinetry work or the budgets. Other times, it’s being an entrepreneur and running a business that also demands using a lot of creativity.”

Outside of work, Lucila is passionate about helping underserved youth. “This is my life’s goal and passion. I volunteer my time as a co-visionary of The Spark Factor Project, an organization aimed at empowering under-resourced youth and increasing diversity in the workforce.”

When it comes to style, she says, “Good style is one that you can identify without overpowering the essence of the person.”

Reading Material

What do you read online for style: BAZAAR.

Fave print magazine: Architecture Digest.

Fave style blog: raindropsofsapphire.com.

Coffee table book/photography book: The Metropolitan Museum of Art-Master Paintings.

Last great read: Educated by Tara Westover.

Book currently reading: Atomic Habits by James Clear.

Favourite book of all time: The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben.

Fashion & Beauty

All time favourite piece: My pink winter coat.

Currently coveting: Travel to go see my parents.

Favourite pair of shoes: Dr. Martens.

Favourite day-bag: Matt & Nat backpack.

Favourite work tool: iPhone.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: TANE Mexico.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: Meditation.

Moisturizer: CeraVe.

Scent: Lemon zest.

Must-have hair product: Shea Moisture Strengthen & Restore Shampoo.

Beauty secret: Wash face with cold water every night.

Style Inspirations & Life

Favourite artist: Surrealist Remedios Varo.

Piece of art: The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Karim Rashid.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Rosé wine.

Favourite flower: Pink tulips.

Favourite city to visit: I would love to visit Tokyo.

Favourite app: Noom.

Favourite place in the whole world: Anywhere being hugged by my kids.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: A walk in nature.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



