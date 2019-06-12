Inspired Style with Judy Linford and Romancing the Home Interiors

– Story by Katherine Suna Photography by Izabel Katzenbroot-Guppy

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Walking into Romancing the Home Interiors, you can’t help but feel inspired to redecorate your house.

From linens, wall art, lighting and a top soy candle line, it’s not hard to walk out of the store with something special.

“I’ve been told I am very good at displaying products,” says Judy Linford, owner of the home decor shop in Parksville. “In my store I have contemporary, farmhouse, shabby chic and vintage styles that I’m able to flow together cohesively. I would definitely say that’s my strength.”

Now celebrating her first year of business, Judy says, “My vision was always to have a small home decor shop. Before opening the store I was painting furniture. I really enjoyed taking old pieces that people were discarding and up-cycling them into something beautiful.”

Judy took this passion and, with support from her close friends, opened the store in March, 2018. She believes that “home is where your story begins, and you should love where you live.”

When it comes to her personal style, Judy says, “I’m naturally eclectic in style too, and love to mix it up with more classic pieces. Comfort is really important to me, so I tend to sway towards looser fitting clothing and natural fabrics.”

Judy’s favourite part of her job is meeting and helping new customers, and watching their eyes light up as they look around the store.

“I have many people say that they just feel so good when they come into the shop. I take it as a compliment — having that connection with the customer feels so great. It validates all the hard work.”

She adds: “I want people to enjoy the experience of shopping here. I have customers come to the store in the hopes it will make them feel better. By chatting and sharing ideas, we hope to offer a great experience.”

When Judy isn’t pouring her heart out in her store or offering workshops, she can be found outside.

“I love to garden, so tending to the grounds around the shop keeps me busy.”

Going for drives and exploring the island often takes Judy to beaches, where she enjoys relaxing on a blanket, with her picnic basket and a good book. Visits from her sons allow Judy to slow things down and enjoy little things like cooking meals for them and their appreciative appetites.

Throughout her journey, Judy has learned that by staying true to her passion, along with hard work and amazing supportive friends, anything can happen.

“You just have to close one door for another one to open, and make sure to continuously evolve and grow,” she says.

FASHION

Go-to Outfit: Black pants which can go with many top options.

All-time favourite piece: A piece probably from Zara’s.

Most recent shoe purchase: Yellow shoes by Creation of Minds.

Favourite purse: Prada.

Fashion Obsession: Leather jackets.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes.

Top 3 items always found in your purse: Measuring tape, notepad and pencil.

BEAUTY

Necessary indulgence: Manicures and pedicures.

Moisturizer: NUXE Crème Fraîche de Beauté.

Scent: COCO Mademoiselle, Chanel.

Must-have hair product: Aveda Smooth infusion.

Favourite makeup-brand: Lise Watier.

Top 3 products you travel with daily: Sunglasses, my favourite fragrance in a travel size bottle, Evian bottled water.

STYLE INSPIRATIONS

Favourite Artist: Allan Myndzak.

Favourite Musician: Bruce Springsteen.

LIFE

Favourite local restaurant or cafe: Final Approach Restaurant, Qualicum Beach.

Favourite Cocktail/Wine: Dirty Martini.

Favourite Flower: Hot Lips (a favourite of hummingbirds too).

Favourite city to visit: Athens.

Favourite Hotel: Shangri La – Vancouver.

Favourite App: Ripl.

Favourite place in the whole world: “Could be almost anywhere when I’m with my sons.”

Favourite thing to do on your free time or day off: “Put the top down in my car, pack a picnic, blanket and book, find a quiet beach and just relax.”

Favourite thing to do on a self-care day: Play golf.

READING MATERIAL

What do you read Online for style or Inspo: Instagram.

Last great read: A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman.

Book currently reading: The Lost Girls of Paris by Pam Jenoff.

Favourite book of all time: Lord of the Flies.

You can find Romancing The Home Interiors here.