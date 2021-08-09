Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design in Oak Bay models summer fashions for Tweed magazine. Lia Crowe photography

Fashion Colour Pop

The brightest of summer clothing

  • Aug. 9, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

Styling by Jen Clark

Photos by Lia Crowe

Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design on Oak Bay Avenue brings us the bright and bursting colours of summer! Both in fashion and home decor, pops of orange, pink and blue brighten the look of any day.

Seersucker shirt by Matinique ($109) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men. Wall mural painted using Farrow & Ball colours from Bespoke Design.

Long-sleeved “desert sun” shirt by Matinique ($139) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men; sneakers model’s own from Turnabout Luxury Resale. Cushions from Bespoke Design.

Pink linen shirt by J.CREW ($35) and pinstripe suit by Tallia ($125), both from House of Savoy.

Fashion

Previous story
Great Escapes with Travel-Inspired Recipes

Just Posted

From Aug. 9 - Aug. 14 the Alexis Creek Health Centre will be closed due to staffing shortages and patients are asked to make an appointment with their physician or access services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Staffing shortage shutters Alexis Creek Health Centre Aug. 9 – 14

The 100 Mile District General Hospital remains open. (File photo)
Care home residents return to 100 Mile after evacuation alert lifted

The seniors living at Redwood Residences Assisted Living were happy to welcome two new tenants in a pair of white roosters. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Roosters make residents crow at Quesnel assisted living home

Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2021 will kick off Saturday, Aug. 14 with a parking lot party. (Image submitted)
Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2021 to feature 32 artists at 31 locations