Fashion at Craigdarroch Castle with model Kande Whitehouse. Lia Crowe photography

Capturing The Conceptual

Wearable structure winter fashion

  • Jan. 11, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling and makeup by Jen Clark Photography by Lia Crowe

Kande Whitehouse, of Kande’s Global Hair Couturiere in Oak Bay, presents stunning holiday fashion, certain to get you through the winter season in fine style. Born in Chad and raised on two continents in a large, multicultural family, Kande has always had an eye for style.

She fell in love with styling hair at a young age, but says—most of all—she loves those moments of transformation that happen everyday in the salon.

“People walk out feeling great about themselves and it brings me endless satisfaction to be a part of that process.”

Wool coat by Crea Concept ($975), silk shaded stripe dress ($259) and black leather Morgan belt ($79), both by InWear, studded leather purse by Laurel ($545), all from Hughes Clothing.

Red Louise dress by ELIZA FAULKNER ($285) from Tulip Noire; solid bronze ”True Heart”necklace by Love Medals ($198), from lovemedals.com. Boots, model’s own.

Silk shaded striped dress by InWear ($259) from Hughes Clothing; gold clutch by Rodo ($29) from Turnabout. Boots, model’s own.

Raincoat in dark indigo by ILSE JACOBSEN ($350) from Hughes Clothing.

Photographed on location at Craigdarroch Castle

Originally published in Oak Bay’s Tweed magazine’s Winter 2020/2021 issue

FashionFashion and Style

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tea with Avery Brohman

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nations Chief Willie Sellars spoke to community members Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 via Facebook regarding positive COVID-19 cases in his community. (WLFN Facebook image)
12 cases of COVID-19 at Sugar Cane prompts swift response from Williams Lake First Nation

The community’s school, daycare and government offices are closing for seven days

“I believe the world is a circle and although I can’t necessarily repay those who have helped me, I can try to help others,” Barb Charboneau said of “The Bed Project.” (Pixabay photo)
Barb Charboneau launches The Bed Project in Williams Lake to help those in need

The Cariboo woman was shocked to learn some area residents cannot afford a bed matress to sleep on

COVID-19 exposures have been reported at Marie Sharpe Elementary School and Skyline Alternate Program. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Possible COVID-19 exposures reported at two Williams Lake schools

Skyline Alternate Program and Marie Sharpe Elementary School families received notice of potential exposures

Forest Ink columnist Jim Hilton has been studying the habits of blue grouse in Douglas fir forests around his home in the Cariboo. (Photo by Lonnie Archibald)
FOREST INK: A closer look at our blue grouse family

It turns out blue grouse have an interesting relationship with forestry practices

(Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Murder at the Chilco Ranch

On Sept. 10, 1930, Cosens Spencer asked his foreman and his bookkeeper to accompany him to Deer Park

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of the church on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

A White Rock real estate agent has been disciplined. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. real estate agent fined $25K for subletting rented home and keeping the cash

Peter Christopher Dolecki also faced a two-month suspension

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks cancel Sunday workouts, practices after potential COVID exposure

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

Darrell Baker is shown in this undated handout photo. Courtney Baker doesn’t know what she’s going to do with the urn she’s picked out for her little brother’s ashes. They were supposed to arrive by express post from Edmonton to Vancouver more than two weeks ago, but after the expected delivery date was pushed back several times, she’s come to the conclusion that they may be lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Courtney Baker *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Sister in B.C. waits for little brother’s ashes that seem to be lost in transit

The ashes were supposed to arrive by Christmas Eve

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

Most Read