Newspaper clipping reminds reader of the value of their daughter’s childhood experience.

Paper route starts youngster on path to future success

I came across the attached photo of my daughter Margaret whilst perusing old computer files.

Editor:

The photo is of the front page of a Tribune edition from approximately 23 years ago; taken by a Trib photographer to commemorate an award to the paper.

Margie’s time as a newspaper carrier, with both the Tribune and Weekender, (as it was then called), represented her first foray into the working world.

Her sister Ali succeeded her in this delivery/customer service business, (assisted by dad when they were on trips out of town).

The family’s attention to this venture was 11 years in total.

I believe the tasks involved in being a newspaper carrier provided a valuable learning experience for the girls — meeting a schedule; handling payments and collections (in those days); working outdoors in all weather conditions; and dealing with customers.

This first job started them on the path to success they enjoy today.

I recommend to other parents this first step into the working world for their children.

John Pickford

Williams Lake

