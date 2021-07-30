LETTERS: Good deed feeds faith in Meals on Wheels delivery

Meals on Wheels in Williams Lake delivers food to elderly people or people in need across the Cariboo three times per week. (Patrick Davies photo - Black Press Media)

Editor:

Wednesday, July 21, was a memorable day for delivery. Our first client lives on Ransome Place, and when we turned down Commodore Crescent at 10:30 a.m. we knew we had a challenge. All of Ransome Place had been tarred, ready for the laying of asphalt. There would be no walking or driving on that street.

After parking our car up the street, I walked down with container in hand. A flag-person said he would ask the asphalt driver if he could help, and the man said, “hop up.”

I did so and this good soul backed his machine across the intersection and let me off at the point where I could stand on dry land.

After thanking him, I safely traversed the 300-metres up the road to where I put the meal in the lady’s cooler.

Turning around, I see a roller ready to go back the way I came.

“Could you give me a ride?”

“Surely. Climb aboard and put the Styrofoam container on the flat engine cover.”

Can you believe what this good person did?

He rolled me all the way to the intersection and then up to our car where my astonished wife was waiting.

Thank you, Dennis.

This little adventure renews our faith in the goodwill of many people, just like ones who helped us deliver Meals on Wheels.

Chris and Dorothy Hicks

Williams Lake