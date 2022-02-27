Letter to the editor: Williams Lake shold host BC Winter Games again

Editor;

February 21-24 marks the 20th anniversary of the 2002 BC Winter Games in Williams Lake. As the President of the 2002 BC Winter Games Society, I wanted to take this opportunity to reflect on this amazing undertaking and to recognize all of the 4,271 volunteers and numerous corporate sponsors who made the Winter Games an event to remember for the athletes, coaches, spectators and the community.

Motivated by the slogan “A celebration of Pride and Achievement,” the Board of Directors and numerous volunteers worked for two years to organize an incredibly complex sporting event that would host 2,632 athletes competing in 19 different sports. From storing and distributing hundreds of mattresses to preparing and serving thousands of meals in a massive tent in the CMC parking lot, to coordinating fleets of buses and vehicles, the undertaking was enormous for our community.

As expected, the residents of Williams Lake rose to the occasion with generous corporate sponsorship and selfless volunteerism. For many of us, the 2002 BC Winter Games consumed our lives for many months and weeks. However, the sight of the young athletes proudly and enthusiastically parading into the Stampede Grounds on that cold February evening made it all worthwhile!

As I spend time back in the community lately, I think back to the excitement and community spirit resulting from the Games and the various legacy projects that continue to benefit the community today. Maybe it’s time to rekindle the flame and host another BC Games event?

Brian Carruthers



