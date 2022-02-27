Letter to the editor: What happened to highway lines?

This is an open letter to the Ministry of Transportation

Thanks very much for resurfacing the highway between McLeese Lake and Williams Lake last October. Though it is really appreciated, I am wondering if you had the supplier use an inferior paint? Did you give the job to the lowest bidder? The painted lines are almost non existent in several places, including straight stretches where drivers rarely drive over them (unlike corners).

It is very difficult to drive at night in the dark and rain. Is the paint only made to last a few months? Please have the lines repainted as soon as it is feasible. It will be appreciated by all residents.

Rhonda Kolcun

McLeese Lake, B.C.



