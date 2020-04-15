LETTER: Three key ways community can help through COVID-19 pandemic

One of the most pressing concerns is food and basic supplies

A letter to the editor from the Cariboo Action Team outlines ways public can help during COVID-19. (Black press file photo)

Editor:

While most of the public health response and media attention around COVID-19 has thus far focused the spread of disease, the societal response has also created unintended economic and social consequences across the globe, including in our community.

These include layoffs, disrupted service supports, and heightened stress.

At a recent meeting of nine community organizations serving families in the Williams Lake area, one of the most pressing concerns identified was the surge in need for food and basic supplies.

Our group identified three key actions community members can take right now to support those in our community in greatest need: donate money, food items, and basic personal care items to the Salvation Army and/or the Boys and Girls Club.

Donations will be used to replenish the food bank and create care kits for youth and adults in need with an aim of delivering 300 care kits in April.

Donations can be dropped off or money donated online (salvationarmy.ca/donations (select “Williams Lake”) or bgcwilliamslake.com).

Thank you,

The Cariboo Action Team

(A consortium of Canadian Mental Health Association, Cariboo Friendship Society, Central Interior Rural Divisions of Family Practice, Child Development Centre, Denisiqi Services Society, Interior Health, MCFD Child & Youth Mental Health, School District 27 and Tsilhqot’in National Government)



