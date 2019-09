Jim and Kathy Jantz of Oregon extend thanks to people and RCMP officers in Williams Lake after their truck and boat were stolen while staying in a motel. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Editor:

We wanted to let your readers know the reward offer for the return of our stolen boat and other belongings has expired.

As time goes by it is clear the chance of our belongings and boat being returned are greatly diminished.

We have left the area and thank the citizens of Williams Lake for the help and kindness shown to us, as well as the thoughtful gifts.

Bless one and all.

A special thank you to Constables Perreault and Cohen of the Williams Lake RCMP.

Jim and Kathy Jantz

Oregon