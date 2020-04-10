LETTER: Let’s all do our part and stay home this weekend

Italy has now seen the death toll rise above 18,000

Editor;

The devastation of this terrible coronavirus has touched many lives.

It continues to ravage countries, cities and communities.

Italy has now seen the death toll rise above 18,000. That’s a large number, but, I think I can put it into local perspective.

The sombre reality is that it represents the entire population of the city of Williams Lake proper, 100 Mile House, Clinton, Cache Creek, and possibly Lytton.

All the people in all of these communities would be gone.

The area of Italy hardest hit is where my family lives … Bergamo, Brescia, Cologne. The epicentre was Lodi, that is where my mom grew up, and many of my family members currently reside.

It did not really hit me as to the severity of the situation, until I thought about it in these terms.

Please, I urge people to stay home this weekend! Let’s all do our part.

Sincerely,

John Visentin

Williams Lake

