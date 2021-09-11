file photo

file photo

LETTER: Impressed by Williams Lake super citizen for organizing vaccine clinics

I am so very impressed with Massimo Calabrese’s leadership

Editor:

I am so very impressed with Massimo Calabrese’s leadership in setting up vaccine clinics at the movie theatre in Williams Lake. His positive approach, following up with real actions to help our citizens is something our city council should take note of. Their off hand response to Massimo’s initial letter was so disappointing.

I am so done with complainers, armchair firefighters, and people putting their own selfish beliefs before the common good.

How refreshing to see this young man step up and lead the way. Well done Massimo and thank you.

Marg Casey

Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letters

Previous story
LETTER: Make your vote about climate change

Just Posted

file photo
LETTER: Impressed by Williams Lake super citizen for organizing vaccine clinics

Letters to the editor can be sent to editor@wltribune.com
LETTER: Make your vote about climate change

Letters to the editor.
LETTER: Two weeks has turned into two years

As part of its Healthy Lawns Campaign, the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society has issued these ‘Golden Lawn Campaign’ signs residents can use to signify a lawn has been allowed to go dormant with increased water conservation efforts during the warm, summer months. (Amber Gregg photo)
DOWN TO EARTH: Summer bike brigade educates Cariboo residents on efficient water use