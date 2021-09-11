LETTER: Impressed by Williams Lake super citizen for organizing vaccine clinics

Editor:

I am so very impressed with Massimo Calabrese’s leadership in setting up vaccine clinics at the movie theatre in Williams Lake. His positive approach, following up with real actions to help our citizens is something our city council should take note of. Their off hand response to Massimo’s initial letter was so disappointing.

I am so done with complainers, armchair firefighters, and people putting their own selfish beliefs before the common good.

How refreshing to see this young man step up and lead the way. Well done Massimo and thank you.

Marg Casey

Williams Lake

