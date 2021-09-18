LETTER: Harley driver impressed with motorist’s actions

It is rare to see someone stop and remove these hazards from the road

Editor:

On Sunday Sept. 5, 21, 11:30 a.m., on the first straight stretch, heading north after the brake check, someone had lost a very heavy duty cardboard box, the size of a large refrigerator. I observed a gentleman, heading south, pull over.

He walked back and between traffic, was pulling the pieces off to the side of the road. He had just removed the last, and biggest piece from the highway, turned and was walking back to his truck, when two Harley’s rode past.

I have been riding Harleys for more than 40 years, and would like to say, “thank you,’ your actions may have saved a rider from a very serious accident, if not a fatality.

People have no problem losing things out of their vehicles, and leaving them lying on the highway, giving no thought to the safety of others, especially motorcycle riders.

It is rare to see someone stop and remove these hazards from the road.

If the two riders from that morning, read this, you owe that man a big thank you.

Again, to the gentleman, with a bald or shaved head, driving a white Dodge pickup, “Thank you.”

Bruce Brannan

Williams Lake