A letter to the editor of the Tribune from J.J. Hyde

Editor;

This letter is in response to Pat Heighs’ comments on “the city’s bid to promote pot really stinks.”

Pat, that is exactly what people who do not know much if anything at all about “the industry” would say.

The top of the line filtration systems that are used for the air exchange in these grow warehouses these days are great; and even though this may end up happening in your backyard so to speak, you will probably never catch a sniff of it.

And, if you do ever step outside and smell “skunk” maybe it really is a skunk (we do have skunks here you know) or perhaps it’s your neighbour “taking their medicine.”

Do me a favour Pat: get informed. People’s well being and livelihoods depend on people such as yourself to do so.

J.J. Hyde

Williams Lake

