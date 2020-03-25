School District 27 is preparing to work after fall break. (Angie Mindus photo)

COVID-19: School District 27 Supt. Chris Van der Mark sends letter to parents on next steps

The district has been working to create a plan for the continuity of learning for SD#27 students

Editor;

Dear familes;

On March 17, the government of British Columbia announced a suspension of in-class instruction from Kindergarten to Grade 12 due to COVID-19. Since that announcement, the district has been working to create a plan for the continuity of learning for SD#27 students. As we navigate this evolving situation, I want to share what the first part of this plan will be.

• The District will be sending all parents a link (where we have e-mail confirmation) to a brief survey to help us gather some service information.

• Although schools are not closed, there will be no students in attendance.

• Early in the week of March 30th you will be contacted by a teacher from your school to either confirm the survey information or complete it if you were unable to do so.

• We recognize that each family has unique circumstances and we want to create a learning plan that will best work for you and your child(ren) during this challenging time.

• After initial contact is made, staff will spend time planning and developing learning continuity plans that best suit their students and families.

• This will look different across our district, as it will look different across the province.

• Once plans are in place, the school will again contact home to discuss what continuity of learning will look like.

Read More: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

While it will be difficult to replicate the learning structures that exist in schools, we will do our best to stay connected with you and use a variety of strategies to keep your child learning and engaged to make this as easy as possible.

The District is working on adding a COVID-19 Response page to its District Website with links and other tools that may be helpful to families. We also encourage you to take this time as an opportunity to engage in learning as a family through play, conversation, and the outdoors.

We can do this. We look forward to welcoming you and your child(ren) back to school when we are able to do so. Stay healthy.

Sincerely,

Chris van der Mark Superintendent of Schools

CoronavirusSchool District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

