An ode to the Bushman

A letter to the editor in memory of John Bjornstrom

John Lambert Bjornstrom, the Bushman of the Shuswap, while he was on the run from police near his main camp close to Shuswap Lake. -Observer file photo

John Lambert Bjornstrom

Bushwacker, poet

As if a bird had flew into my hand

Told me of many things he had experienced

He said he was dying

His breathing was at times difficult

His thoughts were lucid and the poetry of our land so held him in its grasp.

I was transfixed, couldn’t this be forever,

as he quietly observed with his passion “even” branches on the snow,

lichen, seen from horseback.

His song to the land seemed all too short.

I will never forget your intelligence,

your gift to the land.

Thank you John.

Bernice Garbutt

Williams Lake

