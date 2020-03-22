A letter from Williams Lake doctors on COVID-19: ‘Lives depend on your actions now’

This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime.

Dear Williams Lake Community and Surrounding Areas,

The physicians and health care team of Williams Lake are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime. We are working flat out to be there for our patients and their families.

Doctors and health care workers cannot do this alone. What the public does now will impact the health of British Columbians in the weeks and months ahead. Lives depend on your actions now.

Our province is in a state of emergency. Here is the directive from our Provincial Health Officer, Dr Bonnie Henry:

• Stay home unless absolutely necessary. This means no ice fishing parties, no team roping, no hockey. Have coffee with a friend online. Call/ message your elders.

• Keep two metres or six feet away from everyone if you must go out. That’s about the width of a car or the length of two arms stretched out.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Tell your loved ones to do the same.

This is especially important for young people. You can get sick from this virus. More importantly, you can be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones. KEEP YOUR ELDERS SAFE.

The time is now. We can’t wait one more hour or one more day. Let’s save lives, together.

Sincerely,

The Williams Lake Physicians:

• Dr. Robbins, Dr. Radhi, Dr. Labossiere, Dr. Neufeld, Dr. Dressler, Dr. Burkey, Dr. Keith, Dr. Routtu, Dr. Fedor, Dr. Kriek, Dr. Van Der Merwe, Dr. R. Engelbrecht, Dr. De Swardt, Dr. Van Wyk, Dr. Ali, Dr. Brosseuk, Dr. Magnuson, Dr. Harmse, Dr. Gill, Dr. W. Engelbrecht, Dr. Garrard, Dr. Van Rooijen, Dr. Els, Dr. Oosthuizen, Dr. Schreve, Dr. Steyl, Dr. Scrooby, Dr. Adam, Dr. McKay, Dr. Raffard and Dr. Arruj.

