Royce T. Cook

Forever Loved and Missed ~
June 16, 1939 – September 18, 2018

The first candle represents our grief. The pain of losing you is intense.
It reminds us of the depth of our love for you.

This second candle represents our courage.
To confront our sorrow,
To comfort each other, To change our lives.

This third candle we light in your memory.
For the times we laughed,
The times we cried, The times we were angry with each other, The silly things you did,
The caring and joy you gave us.

This fourth candle we light for our love.
We light this candle that your light will always shine.

As we enter this anniversary of your passing
and share this Day of remembrance with our family and friends.
We cherish the special place in our hearts that will always be reserved for you.
We thank you for the gift your living brought to each of us.
We love you.
We remember you

Joanne, Ty and Maddie, Chantelle, Justin and Declan.

Obituary

