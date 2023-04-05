John “TubaJohn” Sykes

In Loving Memory ~
January 19, 1946 – March 30, 2013
“A Life Well Lived, A Life Well Loved.”
“Hey Johnny! You had a way,Of pushing the clouds away!”
Love – Family and Friends
Obituary

