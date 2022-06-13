VIDEO: A B.C. community is banding together to save ‘Cupcake,’ an orphaned baby seal

A Vancouver Aquarium staff member gently moves harbour seal pup ‘Cupcake’ (inset) from a log floe to the safety of a kennel for transport to Vancouver. Harrison residents worked together to rescue the pup, who was discovered floating on a log, crying beside its dead mother. (Photos/Brooke Kirkham and Deanna Boudreau)A Vancouver Aquarium staff member gently moves harbour seal pup ‘Cupcake’ (inset) from a log floe to the safety of a kennel for transport to Vancouver. Harrison residents worked together to rescue the pup, who was discovered floating on a log, crying beside its dead mother. (Photos/Brooke Kirkham and Deanna Boudreau)
Although thin, the rescued seal pup appeared to be alert and was vocalizing throughout the rescue. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)Although thin, the rescued seal pup appeared to be alert and was vocalizing throughout the rescue. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)
‘Cupcake’ the harbour seal pup hangs on to a log as rescuers worked to save it during the weekend at Harrison Lake. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)‘Cupcake’ the harbour seal pup hangs on to a log as rescuers worked to save it during the weekend at Harrison Lake. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)

A baby harbour seal named “Cupcake” is getting a whole new life.

Cupcake is now at Vancouver Aquarium after being rescued, stranded by their dead mother on a log floe near Moses Marina on Harrison Lake this past weekend. It’s unclear how long the pup had been on its own, but the mother had been dead for some time and the pup was looking very thin, according to local witnesses.

Locals quickly put a plan of action in place, calling in Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue, making sure a boat was available and ensuring no one got too close to the pup to scare it away.

The Observer has reached out to the Vancouver Aquarium for more information on Cupcake’s condition.

If you see a marine mammal in distress, stay back, keep other people and pets away and call the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-7325 (SEAL).

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsHarrison Lakeseals

Previous story
Police shoot homicide suspect dead during B.C. marina hostage-taking

Just Posted

Shalene Ostrom, on right, and her friend Claire Bertoli are ready to roll back the clock back to the eighties and nineties with some style and party to raise funds for Ukrainian orphans displaced by the Russian invasion. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Be a Kid —for the Kids, fundraiser for Ukrainian orphans taps into nostalgia for a good cause

100 Mile provincial court.
Former PSO teacher pleads guilty to assault, sexual interference of female youth

The first Cow Boss replacement statue was destroyed by a structure fire at carver Ken Sheen’s home in April 2021. (Pine River Carvings file photos)
New Cow Boss statue to be installed overlooking Stampede Grounds this week

(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Janda Group sets spring 2023 target for 80 residential units at former Boitanio Mall