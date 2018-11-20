The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis

A Canadian company is giving people from coast to coast a new way to celebrate the Christmas countdown.

Forget about chocolate – wine, beer and now cannabis having taken over the holiday advent calendar game.

With the holiday spirit in mind, and legalization brand new, a Canadian company called Kush Calendars is promising to give you 24 special days with Mary Jane, an offering of 24 different daily and entirely legal Canadian products.

Although you may still need a chocolate version to satisfy those post-calendar cravings.

The 2018 Cannabis Advent Calendar is currently ready to be purchased and will be shipped out soon.

“We have hand crafted this Advent-Calendar-Style box so you get to open a little “present” every day from Dec. 1 to 24.,” reads the description on kushcalendars.ca.

“Your present being a unique strain of flower from one of our well-trusted partners, and maybe a few surprises along the way.”

If this peaks your interest, be prepared to cash out $220, while shipping and tax are included in the price it’s definitely not as cheap as the chocolate kind.

Head to the Kush Calendars website to contemplate your purchase.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden
Next story
Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

Just Posted

Cowboy Christmas back and better than ever after year hiatus

The Twelfth Annual Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair and Concert is ready to go.

Williams Lake’s Chilcotin Road Elementary School’s well water exceeds allowable arsenic levels

The school’s principal sent home a newsletter advising parents

Council to hear feedback on variance setback for proposed cannabis shop at Boitanio Mall

The item will be on the agenda during the Nov. 20 regular council meeting

21 per cent of ballots returned in electoral referendum

Percentage of screened ballots in Cariboo likely higher than average due to mailout schedule

TNG receives rural dividend funding

The Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) will be able to achieve certification through the lSO

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis

A Canadian company is giving people from coast to coast a new way to celebrate the Christmas countdown.

B.C. woman allegedly threatens to rip out intestines of American man

A Kamloops-area woman is accused of harassing and threatening to disembowel an American man

Vanderhoof one of 5 northern communities to get funding for housing projects

34 affordable rental units to be built in the district for seniors and families

B.C. model looks a lot like expanded taxi industry, ride-hailing group says

Ridesharing Now for BC says it had hoped the bill would be more customer-driven like in other cities

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

Most Read