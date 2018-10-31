Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Spooky, creepy, funny or just plain cute, pets across B.C. celebrated (or tolerated) Halloween this year.
From scuba divers to cops to hamburgers, they might not want any candy but these good boys and girls deserve a treat!
Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my
Spooky, creepy, funny or just plain cute, pets across B.C. celebrated (or tolerated) Halloween this year.
From scuba divers to cops to hamburgers, they might not want any candy but these good boys and girls deserve a treat!
Costume parade a fun time for children
Williams Lakers are having fun and keeping busy on day two of the Canadian Finals Rodeo.
“Cooler temperatures do not allow for completion of the remaining work”
Business hosts pumpkin carving and prize give-aways
It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists
St. John the Divine Anglican Church was robbed late Monday night
Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction
Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my
The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.
Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t
The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.
The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax as it’s a matter of national concern in a factum filed in Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal
The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.
“Cooler temperatures do not allow for completion of the remaining work”
Every year in May and October the Williams Lake Legion Branch 139 hosts a fashion show
Audrey Parker of Halifax has approached it as a political act
The last time Madeline Lanaro saw her 12-year-old daughter alive was just outside Merritt, B.C.
Steven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media
Scouts give away free fruit as part of effort to engage with community
Between July and September the Conservatives took in $4.86 million