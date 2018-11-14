Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year

In this handout image provided by Clarence House and taken on Sept. 5, 2018, Britain’s Prince Charles poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo)

Britain’s Prince Charles is turning 70 with a family birthday party, and a firm commitment to his environmentalist views.

READ MORE: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year, before a Buckingham Palace party thrown by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince’s Clarence House office released two family portraits to mark the birthday. The photos by Chris Jackson show Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives Kate and Meghan and his grandchildren: 6-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-month-old Prince Louis.

The environmentalist prince writes in the latest edition of Country Life magazine, urging people not to take the natural world for granted but to “think ahead to what our grandchildren will want and need.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Just Posted

End of an era for Williams Lake Physiotherapy

In 1983, Durfeld opened the city’s first physio clinic: Williams Lake Physiotherapy Clinic (WLPC).

Williams Lake Cadets honoured fallen and past veterans at the cemetery

There are some 100 veterans graves in Williams Lakes cemetery the Army Cadet Corps helped mark.

Residents and loggers rescue log truck driver injured in crash

“It’s an absolute miracle the man’s alive.”

VIDEO: Black horse signals ‘sign of peace’ for Tsilhqot’in Nation

Justin Trudeau rides black horse provided by Cooper family

Williams Lake Community Forest profits go back to the community

The Williams Lake Community Forest is launching a new Community Granting Program

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

B.C. man wanted for alleged ‘serious domestic assault’ in Alberta

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

ASEAN nations combined have nearly 650 million people, an economy of US$2.8 trillion, and are already Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

Olympic and Paralympic committees disappointed, but respectful of Calgary’s vote

The majority of voters said ‘no’ to a potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Wildfire death toll rises in California as search for missing continues

Authorities reported six more fatalities from the Northern California blaze, bringing the total number of dead so far to 48.

B.C. MLAs urge Trudeau to call byelection immediately in Burnaby-South

Four NDP provincial politicians from British Columbia are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately call a byelection in the federal riding of Burnaby-South.

Provincial housing boss brought home more than $350,000 in 2017-18

BC Housing develops, manages and administers a wide range of subsidized housing options

Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos

Charles is due to have tea on Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year

West Fraser to reduce sawmill production in Quesnel, Fraser Lake

The move will affect 75 employees in Quesnel, 60 in Fraser Lake

Most Read