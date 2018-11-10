A cedar swag hangs outside The Frog on the Bog. Submitted photo

Local businesses to host Winter Kick Off in Wells

The Winter Kick Off in Wells will feature discounts and activities at a variety of businesses

Businesses across Wells are taking part in a Winter Kick Off next weekend, Nov. 17-18, reducing their prices and increasing their hours to welcome guests to town.

Cheryl Macarthy, owner of The Frog on the Bog Gifts & Coffee in Wells, came up with the idea after deciding she wanted to host a cedar swag making workshop.

“I’ve been doing cedar bough decorating with people for years,” says Macarthy, “and this year we have this fabulous, new old building that the Frog is now in and I was like, ‘You know, I am doing it. This is so beautiful and so much fun’ … I’m not very good at a lot of the crafty things, and I can do it, which means that other people can do it.”

But she realized she didn’t want to just stop there. So she reached out to the Sunset Theatre to see if they would play the movie White Christmas over the weekend as well. The theatre agreed, and will be playing the movie at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 17. Popcorn and hot chocolate will also be served, all for a flat fee of $5.

Other businesses are offering discounts on accommodation, or increasing their hours over the weekend.

RELATED: Northern Exposure Conference in Wells and Barkerville 'was very valuable for people who attended'

Macarthy says November is a slow month for the small town, and the Winter Kick Off seemed like a great way to bring tourists into town.

“So all of a sudden,” says Macarthy, “it has become a real winter kickoff … everyone is saying, ‘Yeah, let’s do it, let’s just embrace this and let’s celebrate what we all love about Wells and what we love about winter.’”

Here’s a complete list of the participating businesses:

  • Visit The Frog On The Bog Gifts and Coffee, located in the historic Willow River Inn on the main highway in Wells, anytime from 12-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to make your cedar swag. Complimentary boughs, decorations and materials will be supplied. The Frog supports more than 40 B.C. artists, artisans and families, selling hand-knitted socks, locally written books, beautifully crafted jewellery and more.
  • The Sunset Theatre on Pooley Street is another historic building in Wells, and will be running two showings of White Christmas. Enjoy an old-fashioned family matinee at 3 p.m., and then relive the wonder of White Christmas at 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Take a stroll around the uptown and enjoy the Island Mountain Arts Mini Mural Auction. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Or grab a cappuccino at the Amazing Space Art Gallery, open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • You can also stop in to say hello to Norma at The BNC Mercantile, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. She will have treats for children, and hot drinks brewing.
  • Stay for the night! Wells accommodation providers are also offering 20 per cent discounts for those spending the night. Accommodations offering 20 per cent off include: The Willow Inn and Mountain Thyme Guesthouses, 1-250-994-2345; The Hubs Motel, 1-250-994-3313; and The Wells Hotel, 1-250-994-3427.
  • Enjoy extended hours at local restaurants from Nov. 16-18: The Northwoods 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; The Jack O’ Clubs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Pooley St. Cafe 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
