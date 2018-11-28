In this image made from video taken Nov. 15, 2018, Knickers the steer, center, is in paddock with cow herd in Lake Preston, Australia. (Channel 7’s Today Tonight via AP)

Knickers the cow is too beefy to become burgers

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian from Western Australia stands at 6 feet 4 inches

Knickers the steer is huge on the internet — for being huge.

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian won social media fame and many proclamations of “Holy Cow!” after photos surfaced of the 194-centimetre (6-foot-4-inch) steer standing head and shoulders above a herd of brown wagyu cattle in Western Australia state.

Owner Geoff Pearson said Knickers was too heavy to go to the slaughterhouse.

“We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind,” Pearson said.

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons.

Instead of becoming steaks and burgers, seven-year-old Knickers will get to live out his life in Pearson’s fields in Lake Preston, southwest of Perth.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Winner yet to be named for Canucks’ record-breaking 50/50 jackpot
Next story
The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Just Posted

Costs up $15M for Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade before shovels hit the ground

Construction materials, labour and standards for health care facilities causing the increase

Operation Red Nose ready to hit the road Nov. 30

All proceeds will benefit local youth

Lakecity residents look for options after romaine lettuce pulled from shelves

Bare shelves at local grocery stores reflect growing concerns over lettuce

Dozen lakecity locals train in restorative justice last weekend

Restorative justice continues to offer a community-based approach to addressing crime.

Highway 97 reopened at 70 Mile House after closure

A vehicle incident caused the closure

VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

At-risk white sturgeon preyed upon by otter in the Nechako watershed

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

Knickers the cow is too beefy to become burgers

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian from Western Australia stands at 6 feet 4 inches

Winner yet to be named for Canucks’ record-breaking 50/50 jackpot

One lucky fan will take home $706,815

Stories unite Canadians on homelessness action: UBC study

A University of British Columba study says Canadians value stories over statistics

Vacancies remain low as rents rise in B.C.: CMHC

B.C. has second lowest provincial vacancy rate in Canada

B.C. mom speaks out about paying $8,000/month for Crohn’s disease drug

Melissa Ozard has had to seek out help to pay for her son’s medication

Most Read