Get outside and celebrate the second annual BC Trails Day

Events being hosted in 46 communities across the province

For the second year running, the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC (ORCBC) is gathering British Columbians for a day of celebration, stewardship and education for the trails and outdoor spaces in the province, which all continue to grow in popularity.

On Saturday, June 4, outdoor groups and residents in 46 communities will are hosting more than 50 events around BC Trails Day to educate on trail building and responsible recreation and introduce new trail users to outdoor recreation.

In Revelstoke, the Revelstoke Cycling Association is hosting an event at Mount Macpherson Trail Network. The event will include a drop-in dig day to learn and get hands-on with some trail maintenance and a kids scavenger hunt.

According to ORCBC, the province has an estimated 44,000 km of recreational trails that are walked, hiked, ran and ridden by millions of locals and tourists each year, preserving the province’s natural and cultural history, and supporting community health and local economy.

“Over the last few years, more people have realized the importance of getting outside and discovering their local trails and parks, to the point of more than a 150 per cent increase in trail usage in some areas,” said Louise Pedersen, Executive Director for the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC in a press release.

“BC Trails Day is an opportunity to rally around these essential community assets, to celebrate and care for them.”

To celebrate BC Trails day on your own, find a local event or register your own at www.orcbc.ca.

Participants of events and those out and about using trails in B.C. on June 5 are asked to share their photos using #BCTrailsDay and tagging @orcbc.ca.

