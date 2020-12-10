Elderly woman victimized in Quesnel after helping couple in need

Mounties are looking for a pair who stole the purse of a Quesnel senior after she gave the couple money for food and provided them a ride on a foggy evening.

On Dec. 8, 2020, at approximately 5:45 p.m., an elderly female was having difficulty making a deposit at a local bank ATM in Quesnel, B.C. An unknown male and female came to her aid and after the deposit was made, the couple helped the senior walk to her car.

“The couple told her they hadn’t eaten for a while and asked for money,” said RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen. “In true Christmas spirit, she gave them twenty dollars for food. When they asked for a ride down the street, she graciously agreed due to the poor weather. When the couple exited the car, they slammed her door and quickly walked away.”

Weseen said she got home, the elderly woman noticed her purse had been stolen by the couple. Before she could cancel her bank cards, her account had already been drained of $400 from a fraudulent ATM withdraw. It is believed the couple watched the lady enter her PIN number when they assisted her at the bank.

“Unfortunately there are people in the world who prey on those who are trying to do the right thing,” said Weseen. “This couple saw an opportunity to victimize an elderly lady, and they befriended her, all in an effort to steal from her. All she was trying to do was help them.”

The Quesnel RCMP urge the public to donate to food banks and other non-profit groups if they wish to help the homeless and vulnerable people, rather than provide cash to panhandlers. Be aware of your surroundings and of any suspicious people that may be attempting to obtain your PIN number or banking information.

The male was described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight-inches, medium build, and wearing a dark jacket and a mask. The female suspect was Indigenous, slim build, light coloured hair, and was wearing a dark jacket and a black face mask.

The investigation is continuing and the RCMP are gathering video surveillance from businesses in the area in an attempt to identify the suspects. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Quesnel RCMP.

