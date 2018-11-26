Members of the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Dept. gathered Saturday for their annual appreciation banquet held at the fire hall. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Wildwood fire chief receives Governor General’s Award for 30 years of service

Randy Worsley received the award during the fire department’s annual appreciation banquet

Wildwood Volunteer Fire Dept.’s fire chief has been recognized for 30-years of service with a Governor General’s Award and a certificate of outstanding achievement from the Cariboo North MLA.

Randy Worsley accepted the awards during the fire department’s 33rd annual appreciation potluck banquet held at the fire hall Saturday, Nov. 24.

Cariboo Regional District Area D director Steve Forseth and Stephanie Munson, CRD manager of protective services, along with Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes attended to present the awards.

On behalf of Canada’s Governor General, Forseth presented Worsley with a Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal, saying he admired Worsley as a fire chief and a good friend.

Responding Worsley said the Wildwood Fire Dept. does not consist of a chief, it consists of members and without dedicated members it would not last at all and that he appreciated the support of his wife, Lorie.

“It’s the dedication that everyone of you show that is really outstanding,” he told the firefighters.

Forseth also presented several firefighters awards for years of service, including deputy chief Brad Elliott who has been with the department 15 years.

Worlsey presented each of the firefighters with a small gift and said the department is doing a good job.

“Our department is a shining example to a lot of other departments,” he added.

Worsley said the final steps are in the works for a training centre at the hall and a contractor will be doing the work.

“I appreciate everyone that helped with that, they did an absolutely wonderful job. You guys are awesome.”

Elliott also presented annual awards to Kenneth McKay for Helping Hand, Ryan Diepdael for Outstanding Leadership and Tristan Sailor for Volunteer of the Year.

“We went to the vote system this year so that members had the opportunity to actually put their say in on who they thought might deserve the awards,” Elliott said.

In June of this year, Worsley was also acknowledge by the CRD for his service.

Cariboo North Liberal MLA Coralee Oakes (left), CRD Area D director Steve Forseth and CRD protective services manager Stephanie Munson (right) present Wildwood Volunteer Fire Chief Randy Worsley with two awards. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Wildwood Volunteer Deputy Fire Chief Brad Elliott (left) and Chief Randy Worsley (right) with annual award-winners Ryan Diepdael, Tristan Sailor and Kenneth McKay. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

