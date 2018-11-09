Angie Mindus photo The Xeni Gwet’in Youth Wagon Group comes into Williams Lake last summer just in time for the Friday night performance of the Williams Lake Stampede.

Wagon Trip

This Saturday Gailene William and her family are hosting a special viewing of the documentary In the Valley of the Wild Horses at the Gibraltar Room.

William has set up a potluck dinner with admission by donation of food or money to be used for next year’s wagon trip. The event begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. with the documentary starting at 7 p.m.

In the Valley of the Wild Horses documents the journey on horseback and wagon that members of the Xeni Gwet’in community in the Nemiah Valley make every year to the Williams Lake Stampede. This 200-km journey was documented in 2017 and was first started in 2008 by Chief Jimmy Lulua as a way to honour the land and the traditions of his people’s ancestors.

Premiering at the Vancouver International Film Festival on Oct. 3 it’s been described as a very emotional viewing experience for members of the community.

William said that her family wanted to offer the lakecity community a chance to view the film because everyone seems to want to see it.

“The (filmmakers) did a bunch of different filming and photography here and there and it turned out really well. I really enjoyed it anyways and it just shows highlights of the eight-day trip,” William said. “It’s a really good documentary. I can’t really explain it, but it’s really good, and the youth have really loved it.”

She said they chose to do a potluck dinner style viewing to help better engage the community and said that Chief Lulua will be donating some elk meat for the dinner. William also believes a Nemiah Elder in attendance may have her 80th birthday celebrated while there, but is unsure if this will happen for sure.

The money they raise at the door by donation will go towards paying the filmmakers Trevor Mack of Williams Lake and Asia Youngman. William feels the $2 they are asking for is more than reasonable, as VIFF attendees paid $20 to see it at the premiere.

“Everyone is welcome to come and watch this documentary it is very professional and very well shot… they won’t be disappointed.”

