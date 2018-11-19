Roger and Sylvia Hlina walk at least five kilometres a day along South Lakeside Drive, picking up garbage along the way. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

VIDEO: Retired Williams Lake couple combine exercise with keeping the road litter free

Roger and Sylvia Hlina can be seen with garbage bag in hand on any given day of the week

It’s a no brainer to bring a garbage bag along while they walk for a retired couple in Williams Lake.

For more than five years, Roger and Sylvia Hlina have walked at least five kilometres a day from their South Lakeside Drive home, picking up garbage strewn alongside the road.

“There’s garbage every day,” Roger said Saturday morning as he and Sylvia headed east for their daily stroll.

Most of the garbage consists of drink bottles and cans, cigarette packages and paper garbage from fast food restaurants, and in the spring there’s always more once the snow has melted.

Long-time residents of Williams Lake, the Hlinas have lived on South Lakeside 40 years.

They began their daily walks and garbage pick up after Roger retired.

If the roads “ugly” they go and do a bush walk, they added.

And when the saskatoon berries are ripe for picking in the summer, they can also be seen with buckets in hand, gathering the fruit.

Wilbur Saunders is another dedicated citizen who religiously picks up litter in town, in the river valley and out toward Highway 20 and Dog Creek Road.

Two years ago Saunders was recognized by city council for his efforts.

Read more: Williams Lake senior garners city recognition for his litter pick up efforts


