VIDEO: Mo Bros Callens and Taylor close to achieving Movember Challenge goals

While their moustaches may be self-described as “greasy” two Williams Lake area guys are seeing success with their 2018 Movember challenge.

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars and Williams Lake RCMP Const. Taylor Callens embarked on the friendly rivalry, vowing that whoever raised the most money toward the cause would receive the privilege of shaving the other person’s head.

We caught up with them on Friday, Nov. 23 to see how they were doing.

So far Sellars has raised $3,135 of his $4,000 target and Callens has raised $1,580 of his $2,000 goal.

“Some of my friends have donated to your campaign because they want to see my head shaved,” Callens told Sellars.

