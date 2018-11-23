VIDEO: Mo Bros Callens and Taylor close to achieving Movember Challenge goals

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars and RCMP Const. Taylor Callens are enjoying a friendly challenge

While their moustaches may be self-described as “greasy” two Williams Lake area guys are seeing success with their 2018 Movember challenge.

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars and Williams Lake RCMP Const. Taylor Callens embarked on the friendly rivalry, vowing that whoever raised the most money toward the cause would receive the privilege of shaving the other person’s head.

Read more: VIDEO: Callens and Sellars commit to Movember campaign

We caught up with them on Friday, Nov. 23 to see how they were doing.

So far Sellars has raised $3,135 of his $4,000 target and Callens has raised $1,580 of his $2,000 goal.

“Some of my friends have donated to your campaign because they want to see my head shaved,” Callens told Sellars.

To make a donation to Movember Canada check out the website.

The Tribune invites all locals who are taking part in this year’s Movember campaign to send us a photograph of your efforts.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Kickback and relax at St. Peters in between craft fairs

Just Posted

VIDEO: Mo Bros Callens and Taylor close to achieving Movember Challenge goals

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars and RCMP Const. Taylor Callens are enjoying a friendly challenge

Interior Roads driving in a positive direction and ready for winter

Chad Mernett was made operations manager in July and said the company wants to establish relationships across industries

Kickback and relax at St. Peters in between craft fairs

This weekend St. Peters Anglican Church Winter Bazaar brings its trademark serenity.

Twenty-five-year dream a reality for cycling club

Desous Mountain trails cap off rejuvenated season for riders

Cataline Christmas Craft Fair provides a small homegrown feel

This weekend the small Cataline Christmas Craft Fair provides a counterbalance to Medieval Market.

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Opposition targets licence restriction on B.C. ride hailing

Green MLA Adam Olsen says ordinary licence should be enough

Deadline extended to submit pro rep ballots to Dec. 7 over postal strike

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

Year-over-year prices at the pump were 12 per cent higher in October, air transportation prices were up 9.4 per cent and mortgage interest costs climbed seven per cent, the report said.

Calgary quarterback earns second CFL outstanding player award

Calgary Stampeders quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, was named the CFL’s top player Thursday night during the league’s awards banquet at the Winspear Centre.

Stores usher in Black Friday with easier ways to get deals

They’re offering new ways for shoppers to get deals online and in the store easier and faster in the age of instant gratification.

Trump’s Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances

President Donald Trump was sure to congratulate himself, telling the officers that the country is doing exceptionally well on his watch.

Wildlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden

Park Board staff plan to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the next steps to deal with the otter and protect the garden’s remaining koi.

Mail service halted in Ottawa as Commons looks to take up back-to-work bill

The capital, as well as smaller towns in Ontario and British Columbia, are all being targeted by rotating strikes by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

Most Read