Trumpeter Donnie Clark returning to Williams Lake

Tribune file photo Donnie Clark, a longtime West Coast trumpeter and member of the Kitsilano Boys Band, will be performing in Williams Lake Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Limelight Theatre on Oliver Street.

Donnie Clark is one of Canada’s leading trumpet and flugelhorn players. He began his musical career as a member of the renowned Kitsilano Boys Band under the directorship of Arthur Delamont. Like many other aspiring musicians in the Vancouver area, Clark was encouraged by Delamont and exposed to the rigours of performance while experiencing music in other countries during travels with the band to Europe.

Clark is an accomplished player, arranger, and composer that has been with the music scene on the West Coast of Canada since the early 1960s. Clark has been leader of the Donnie Clark Quartet and Quintet and the Don Clark Ragtime Band as well as a member of leading jazz ensembles such as the Bobby Hales Orchestra, the West Coast Jazz Orchestra, and a regular on CBC radio and television. Clark was a founding member of the legendary Vancouver all-star jazz sextet Pacific Salt, touring throughout North America and Europe in the 1970s.

Clark has performed and recorded with many popular artists including Dave Robbins, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Lance Harrison, Fraser McPherson, Doug Parker, New Orleans Connection, and the Chicago Six. His recent CD with the Donnie Clark Quintet, To Swing or not To Swing, features nine of his incredible original compositions and a mix of classic jazz ballads.

Clark plays trumpet and flugelhorn with a melodic phrasing that can be suitable for many styles including jazz, swing, easy listening or even country. His playing is in a rich traditional style, similar to Chet Baker or Louis Armstrong with whom he also performed. In addition to Armstrong, Clark played with both Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett big bands.

Though ‘semi-retired’ now, even at 80 years old, Clark continues to perform in music festivals (Kaslo Jazz Festival and Penticton Jazz Festival) and a variety of other events with his small combo. Always one to share his expertise, Clark has also worked with the Cariboo Gold Dance Band over the years and has been the featured soloist with the big band in past performances in the lakecity.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 will be your chance to hear the sweet sounds of Clark’s trumpet as he plays with the Cariboo Gold Dance Band in the latest version of Swing Night at the Limelight. The band will perform two full sets of big band standards and showcase Clark in a variety of Jazz, Blues, Pop, Latin and of course, Swing charts in the Limelight Theatre on Oliver Street.

“It’s a fantastic venue,” said lead trumpet Ingolf Sandberg, “With a big dance floor so the audience can practice all their dance moves or just sit and enjoy the power of a 16-piece big band.”

This is one event you’ll want to mark down on your calendar.

Live music at its best with B.C.’s own Clark and the Cariboo Gold Dance Band.

This family-friendly event is sponsored in part by the Cariboo Arts Council of Williams Lake.

Tickets are available exclusively at The Open Book. Adults $20. Seniors and kids $15.

The doors of the Limelight Theatre will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door only if still available.

