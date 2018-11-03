Saturday events roundup

While the rain may be pouring down, lakecity residents meet it without a frown.

Despite a wet weekend, lakecity residents are not letting their spirits be dampened as they head out to enjoy the day.

A weekend of craft fairs and markets, many of which are still ongoing, there was an is plenty of things to do indoors, out of the rain.

The Maranatha Market is running from 10-4 today and is raising money to help fund a mission trip to Romania.

While rain may be falling today, snow is forecasted for next week and in that spirit the Williams Lake Powder Kings are hosting their annual Snow and Shine until 6 p.m. tonight. Swing by to see some sweet new and old rides and while there, why not sign up for a trail pass for this year?

It may be over now, but dozens of people took advantage of the Sacred Heart Fall Bazaar and Tea held at Sacred Heart School. Organized by 30 some parish members, they said it was a community effort that came together wonderfully.

Not over until 4 p.m. today is the Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair at the Elks Hall and the Pottery Sale at Cariboo Central Arts Centre. Both offer some unique handcrafted gifts for your loved ones this Christmas. Hurry down now to check out their wares!

Friday night was not without its charms as well with Brandon Hoffman and Blocktreat bringing his signature laid-back groove to the dance floor at the Limelight Theatre. Hoffman is performing up in Prince George tonight but, for those who were unable to snag a ticket, here’s a sample of the night.

The Stampeders will be playing tonight at the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex for those not already in the know at 7:30 p.m.



