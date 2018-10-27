This juvenile golden eagle was rescued by Puntzi Lake local Geordie Ferguson and is now fit enough to be returned to the wild. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Rescued Golden Eagle takes to the skies once again

A Golden Eagle rescued early last month is being released back in the wild today.

A Golden Eagle rescued early last month is being released back in the wild today.

First discovered by Puntzi Lake resident Geordie Ferguson, the eagle had been reported several times prior as hanging around the area and appearing weak. When Ferguson found the eagle by the side of the road, it was unable to fly well and appeared weaker than ever.

“I took it out some water and talked to it a little bit and an hour or two later our camp cook Denise came in and we talked about the eagle,” Ferguson told the Tribune.

Read More: Puntzi air tanker base staff help rescue juvenile eagle

After contacting Sue Burton, a volunteer with Second Chance Wild Life Rescue, Ferguson fed the eagle scrap meat over the next few days and noted that its condition approved. After Burton and Ferguson captured the animal, Burton put it on a free direct flight via Pacific Coastal to the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta, B.C.

Speaking to the Tribune this morning, Burton said OWL determined the eagle was an underfed juvenile with no injuries. Over the last two months, they’ve fed him well and worked to increase his strength, according to Burton, to prepare him for his release today.

“Apparently he was a starving adolescent, he couldn’t hunt very well, so they fattened him up and now I’m bringing him back so Geordie can release him. We like to replace raptors where we found them,” Burton said.

Burton released two other rescued raptors earlier this week and said it’s always nice to watch them fly off, then perch in a nearby tree and stare at her. She said the OWL Team’s work with these birds is “magic with the way they fix them” and she’s happy to play her own part in helping these animals.

“It’s a really nice feeling, to be able to help them out, they are quite majestic creatures and its just fun to do,” Burton said.

Read More: Rehabilitated Barred Owl returns to the wild after being rescued by a logging truck driver


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Diwali Festival of Lights event tonight at Elks Hall

Just Posted

Rescued Golden Eagle takes to the skies once again

A Golden Eagle rescued early last month is being released back in the wild today.

Diwali Festival of Lights event tonight at Elks Hall

Lights for Life organizers set to liven Elks Hall for Diwali women-only celebrations

COLUMN: Fall time means herd management through preg testing in the Cariboo

This is the time of year when cattle are rounded up and calves sent to market

Remembrance period starts today with the traditional pinning of a Poppy

The Poppy should be worn with respect on the left side, over the heart

Two men arrested following drug search in Quesnel

The drugs found in the residence are believed to be methamphetamine and heroin

B.C. filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

Mike McKinley’s Toad People won an award at the Wildscreen Panda Awards Oct. 19

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

An Edward Jones survey suggests that $300,000 a year in pre-tax income is what Canadians need for a care-free lifestyle

UPDATE: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

VIDEO: B.C. teacher starts kickboxing class to combat poor attendance

Dane Waldal, a teacher at C.H.S.S in Prince Rupert started a program during the school’s “flex” period

Judicial recount set for Monday following tie vote for mayor in Peachland

Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week’s election

Party bus regulations overdue, says B.C. mom who’s advocated for changes

Julie Raymond has fought for changes for a decade

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Most Read