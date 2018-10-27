Rescued Golden Eagle takes to the skies once again

This juvenile golden eagle was rescued by Puntzi Lake local Geordie Ferguson and is now fit enough to be returned to the wild. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

A Golden Eagle rescued early last month is being released back in the wild today.

First discovered by Puntzi Lake resident Geordie Ferguson, the eagle had been reported several times prior as hanging around the area and appearing weak. When Ferguson found the eagle by the side of the road, it was unable to fly well and appeared weaker than ever.

“I took it out some water and talked to it a little bit and an hour or two later our camp cook Denise came in and we talked about the eagle,” Ferguson told the Tribune.

After contacting Sue Burton, a volunteer with Second Chance Wild Life Rescue, Ferguson fed the eagle scrap meat over the next few days and noted that its condition approved. After Burton and Ferguson captured the animal, Burton put it on a free direct flight via Pacific Coastal to the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta, B.C.

Speaking to the Tribune this morning, Burton said OWL determined the eagle was an underfed juvenile with no injuries. Over the last two months, they’ve fed him well and worked to increase his strength, according to Burton, to prepare him for his release today.

“Apparently he was a starving adolescent, he couldn’t hunt very well, so they fattened him up and now I’m bringing him back so Geordie can release him. We like to replace raptors where we found them,” Burton said.

Burton released two other rescued raptors earlier this week and said it’s always nice to watch them fly off, then perch in a nearby tree and stare at her. She said the OWL Team’s work with these birds is “magic with the way they fix them” and she’s happy to play her own part in helping these animals.

“It’s a really nice feeling, to be able to help them out, they are quite majestic creatures and its just fun to do,” Burton said.

