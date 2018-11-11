Remembrance Day ceremonies Sunday, Nov. 11

Ceremonies in Williams Lake will include a service, laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph, a flyover and comradeship at the legion

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 president Joyce Norberg of Williams Lake has been participating in Remembrance Day ceremonies since she was a six-year-old Brownie in Ontario.

“I am 82 now and I don’t think there are many that I’ve missed,” Norberg told the Tribune. “When you’ve lived through the war, been there as a young person, knowing all that went on, it means a lot.”

Growing up she lived in Geraldton, a small mining town in Northern Ontario that was converted into a training centre for bombers.

“We had lots of air force personnel there and bombers going up in the air,” she recalled. “I’ve gone through all of that and you don’t every forget it. All of your family was in the war, you read the newspapers to make sure they were coming home, or you learned if they were missing in action.”

Norberg also remembers saving paper from cigarette packages for the war effort.

“You took the silver out of the papers and rolled it into balls. They needed the silver.”

Another thing she remembers is that wartime homes had no insulation.

“You had your chesterfield along the wall and there was ice on it,” she added, chuckling.

Following tradition, the legion will mark Nov. 11 with a service beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 in the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

“We will have the Cariboo Men’s Choir and the Cariboo Gold Dance Band perform some wartime songs and our first vice-president Vivian MacNeil will MC the service,” Norberg said.

Norberg will read out loud the names of the fallen from the Williams Lake area in the First World War and retired RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob McIntosh will read out loud the names of the fallen from the Second World War.

“The honour roll is hanging on the wall at the legion and those are the names that we read out,” Norberg explained.

From the Gibraltar Room there will be a parade to the Cenotaph at city hall at which time there will be a short service and the laying of wreaths.

“We will have two minutes of silence at 11.11.11 and hopefully, if weather permits, we will have a flyover by the Williams Lake Flying Club in their older planes,” Norberg said.

Don Stanchfield of the Williams Lake Flying Club said they have been practising and he is hopeful there will be five or six planes involved in the flyover which will depart from the Williams Lake airport.

“I’m not quite sure who will be doing it, but someone will do the Missing Man Formation which signifies the people that aren’t here anymore,” Stanchfield confirmed.

After the ceremonies at city hall, the parade will continue to the legion at 385 Barnard Street where an additional wreath will be placed at the Cenotaph outside the branch to honour the fallen.

“Then the marchers will come in and have a hot rum, which they really enjoy, and then we have comradeship and a potluck lunch,” Norberg said.

There will be a band playing from 1 to 4 p.m and then Save-on-Foods will be serve a beef dip on a bun, with salad and dessert for dinner.

Norberg said if the band is still willing, and there are people wanting to dance, the event will carry on until about 8 p.m.

Tune in for the Tribune’s live coverage of the Remembrance Day ceremonies on our Facebook page and website www.wltribune.com.



