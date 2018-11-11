Williams Lake residents are encouraged to attend the Remembrance Day service beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 11. File image

Remembrance Day ceremonies Sunday, Nov. 11

Ceremonies in Williams Lake will include a service, laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph, a flyover and comradeship at the legion

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 president Joyce Norberg of Williams Lake has been participating in Remembrance Day ceremonies since she was a six-year-old Brownie in Ontario.

“I am 82 now and I don’t think there are many that I’ve missed,” Norberg told the Tribune. “When you’ve lived through the war, been there as a young person, knowing all that went on, it means a lot.”

Growing up she lived in Geraldton, a small mining town in Northern Ontario that was converted into a training centre for bombers.

“We had lots of air force personnel there and bombers going up in the air,” she recalled. “I’ve gone through all of that and you don’t every forget it. All of your family was in the war, you read the newspapers to make sure they were coming home, or you learned if they were missing in action.”

Norberg also remembers saving paper from cigarette packages for the war effort.

“You took the silver out of the papers and rolled it into balls. They needed the silver.”

Another thing she remembers is that wartime homes had no insulation.

“You had your chesterfield along the wall and there was ice on it,” she added, chuckling.

Following tradition, the legion will mark Nov. 11 with a service beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 in the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

“We will have the Cariboo Men’s Choir and the Cariboo Gold Dance Band perform some wartime songs and our first vice-president Vivian MacNeil will MC the service,” Norberg said.

Norberg will read out loud the names of the fallen from the Williams Lake area in the First World War and retired RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob McIntosh will read out loud the names of the fallen from the Second World War.

“The honour roll is hanging on the wall at the legion and those are the names that we read out,” Norberg explained.

Read more: Remembrance period starts today with the traditional pinning of a Poppy

From the Gibraltar Room there will be a parade to the Cenotaph at city hall at which time there will be a short service and the laying of wreaths.

“We will have two minutes of silence at 11.11.11 and hopefully, if weather permits, we will have a flyover by the Williams Lake Flying Club in their older planes,” Norberg said.

Don Stanchfield of the Williams Lake Flying Club said they have been practising and he is hopeful there will be five or six planes involved in the flyover which will depart from the Williams Lake airport.

“I’m not quite sure who will be doing it, but someone will do the Missing Man Formation which signifies the people that aren’t here anymore,” Stanchfield confirmed.

Read more: Fly club marks Remembrance Day with flyover

After the ceremonies at city hall, the parade will continue to the legion at 385 Barnard Street where an additional wreath will be placed at the Cenotaph outside the branch to honour the fallen.

“Then the marchers will come in and have a hot rum, which they really enjoy, and then we have comradeship and a potluck lunch,” Norberg said.

There will be a band playing from 1 to 4 p.m and then Save-on-Foods will be serve a beef dip on a bun, with salad and dessert for dinner.

Norberg said if the band is still willing, and there are people wanting to dance, the event will carry on until about 8 p.m.

Tune in for the Tribune’s live coverage of the Remembrance Day ceremonies on our Facebook page and website www.wltribune.com.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Applications open for CCACS Grants for organizations and individuals

Just Posted

Remembrance Day ceremonies Sunday, Nov. 11

Ceremonies in Williams Lake will include a service, laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph, a flyover and comradeship at the legion

Hard work pays off for T-wolves at Penticton tourney

The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves claimed a silver medal during the weekend

Applications open for CCACS Grants for organizations and individuals

This year the CCACS is offering a wide variety of grants for both individuals and organizations.

Williams Lake Pipe Band continues to pass knowledge onto the youth ahead of Remembrance Day

At Remembrance Day this year, Paighton Bings will be joining the Williams Lake Pipe Band.

Newly-elected CRD director recuperating in VGH

Area F director Conrad Turcotte was unable to attend for the official taking of oath by board members Thursday

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Local businesses to host Winter Kick Off in Wells

The Winter Kick Off in Wells will feature discounts and activities at a variety of businesses

Bike relay around the world comes to B.C.

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Pre-approved services, accident benefit caps and how ICBC defines injuries part of update

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver still an impressive 4-0-2 in last six games

B.C. bull rider retires after death of fellow rider linked to head trauma

Quesnel’s Matt O’Flynn, 28, was a friend of the late Ty Pozzobon

Most Read