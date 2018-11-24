Photos: Market Madness: Lakecity Locals turn out in force for craft fairs

Always a busy day for Christmas Craft Fairs today saw lakecity residents come out in droves to get a taste of homegrown talent.
Just one day after Black and Plaid Friday, when it comes to shopping its clear many prefer to do it locally. Hundreds of people were on the craft sale circuit hitting up the Medieval Market, the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair, the Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair and St. Peter’s Winter Bazaar.
Barely an hour since being open, the halls of Lakecity Secondary were packed with throngs of craft fair enthusiasts. With over 90 vendors to browse, the Medieval Market did not fail to impress, as always.
Whether it’s the constant live music, the glamorous and diverse wares, the colourful costumes of vendors or simply the chance to meet and greet old friends, their remains a magic about the Medieval Market. Best of all, the modest admission fee and all other funds raised go directly to programs of the students choice.
While smaller and more modest than its contemporaries, St. Peter’s Winter Bazaar offered a relaxing and warm break from the frantic pace of the other markets. With coffee and tea being served by the Williams Lake Girl Guides and a selection of baked goods and antiques to browse through, companionship and socializing were the name of the game.
A fundraiser for the relocated Museum of the Cariboo-Chilcotin, the Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair in the Gibraltar Room saw a steady stream of customers as well. With live music provided by an open mic and musically gifted residents, the event had a decidedly country feel.
Everything from essential oils, quilts and tye-dyed Christmas stockings were available, along with a wealth of handmade holiday paraphernalia. While it ended on the earlier side at 3 p.m. at 7 p.m. the concert portion of the event will begin with all proceeds once more going to the museum.
The Cataline Christmas Craft Fair meanwhile spilt out of Cataline Elementary’s Gymnasium into the hallways. Made up primarily of home-based artisans and crafters the fair attracted plenty of lakecity locals.
Funds raised at their fair will go towards the construction of new playground equipment for the school being funded by the PAC.
For those unable to get to the fairs today, take heart. The Medieval Market runs tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also coming up next month on Dec. 9 is the brand new Hobbycon being hosted at lakecity secondary Columeetza Campus.
Alternatively, every Friday and Saturday from now until Christmas, the Christmas Market in the Mall occurs at Boitanio Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With new vendors every week it provides a unique opportunity to grab Christmas presents for the entire month.
