Photos: Market Madness: Lakecity Locals turn out in force for craft fairs

With four craft fairs to chose from this weekend, Williams Lake chooses to shops locally.

The Doyle Santa Micheal Whice at the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 24. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Always a busy day for Christmas Craft Fairs today saw lakecity residents come out in droves to get a taste of homegrown talent.

Just one day after Black and Plaid Friday, when it comes to shopping its clear many prefer to do it locally. Hundreds of people were on the craft sale circuit hitting up the Medieval Market, the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair, the Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair and St. Peter’s Winter Bazaar.

Barely an hour since being open, the halls of Lakecity Secondary were packed with throngs of craft fair enthusiasts. With over 90 vendors to browse, the Medieval Market did not fail to impress, as always.

Whether it’s the constant live music, the glamorous and diverse wares, the colourful costumes of vendors or simply the chance to meet and greet old friends, their remains a magic about the Medieval Market. Best of all, the modest admission fee and all other funds raised go directly to programs of the students choice.

While smaller and more modest than its contemporaries, St. Peter’s Winter Bazaar offered a relaxing and warm break from the frantic pace of the other markets. With coffee and tea being served by the Williams Lake Girl Guides and a selection of baked goods and antiques to browse through, companionship and socializing were the name of the game.

A fundraiser for the relocated Museum of the Cariboo-Chilcotin, the Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair in the Gibraltar Room saw a steady stream of customers as well. With live music provided by an open mic and musically gifted residents, the event had a decidedly country feel.

Everything from essential oils, quilts and tye-dyed Christmas stockings were available, along with a wealth of handmade holiday paraphernalia. While it ended on the earlier side at 3 p.m. at 7 p.m. the concert portion of the event will begin with all proceeds once more going to the museum.

The Cataline Christmas Craft Fair meanwhile spilt out of Cataline Elementary’s Gymnasium into the hallways. Made up primarily of home-based artisans and crafters the fair attracted plenty of lakecity locals.

Funds raised at their fair will go towards the construction of new playground equipment for the school being funded by the PAC.

For those unable to get to the fairs today, take heart. The Medieval Market runs tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also coming up next month on Dec. 9 is the brand new Hobbycon being hosted at lakecity secondary Columeetza Campus.

Alternatively, every Friday and Saturday from now until Christmas, the Christmas Market in the Mall occurs at Boitanio Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With new vendors every week it provides a unique opportunity to grab Christmas presents for the entire month.

Attendees of the St. Peter’s Traditional Cofee and Bazaar and Bake Sale peruse the Attic Teasures. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Elyse Seinen and Montana Waters beside their both for My Dyes, their own business venture. Together the two girls make tie-dyed products and sell them at markets like the Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Canned goods sitting on display at the Medieveal Market. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Michael Chung of Baroness Ashley Hats fitting a customer with a new hat at the Medieval market. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Grace Reimer selling her handwoven goods and her new book The Princess and the Moth Dragon, a storybook created by her and her sister Mariah. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Sierre Sewick (from left) Ryan Duffey and Donna Williams of Ice Fire Artifacts. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Eric Seemann of ES Wildlife sorts through prints of various animal and nature shots for sale at the Medieval Market. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

A brass quartet of High School serenading the Medeiveal Market with Christmas and medieveal themed tunes. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Erin Sage and Annina Seline of Wanderlust and Faeriedust selling their wares at the Medieval Market. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Residents of lakecity enjoying a traditional English Tea in the basement of St. Peter’s Anglican CHurch. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Roy and Susan Barter taking advantage of the open mic at the Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Cruise and Vacation Consultant Maria Kandler selling essential oils in the Gibraltar Room. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Janet Bedford of Collectable Quilts hawking her quilts at the Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Creative Pasttimes owner Teena Houston gives her contact info to a customer. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Various vendors at the Gibraltar Room Saturday, Nov. 24. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Leeah Reese and Terry Hathaway at the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Vendors and people of all ages crowding the Cataline Elementary Gym. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Toymakers Peter Smith and Mike Royal selling their wares side by side at the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair. (Photo by Patrick Davies) Toymakers Peter Smith and Mike Royal selling their wares side by side at the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair. (Photo by Patrick Davies)