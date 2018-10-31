Photos: Downtown Trick’R’Treat Kicked off Halloween in style

Laughter, candy and costumes filled the downtown core for the start of Halloween in Williams Lake.

Jazmyn Douillard is the owner of Realm of Toy and the Organizer of Trick’ R’ Treat Downtown.

For the third year in a row lakecity’s own Trick’R’Treat Downtown invited young families, trick or treaters 12 and under and the entire community to begin their Halloween night in the downtown. From 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. hundreds of children thronged the streets and 38 participating businesses, showing off their costumes in the evening light.

Sponsored and organized by Jazmyn Douillard of Realm of Toys, she said the project began spontaneously and became far bigger then she would have expected. After all of the participating businesses of the first year ran out of candy within 15 minutes, she said they knew they were going to have to come back strong for the future.

With her business now situated at a more central location, Douillard said she expected them to have the greatest volume of trick or treaters to date. Halfway through the event, she had recorded close to 250 trick or treaters, with close to a 100 more she had yet to see.

“It has been a lot of fun, it gets people downtown it gets kids interacting with all kind of families,” Douillard said. “It gets you into stores you may not usually go into. It’s a whole different experience than going house to house.”



(From Left) Keith, Chavez, Elian Scarlette and Bev Guichon.

Jane and Angus Wellburn dressed as Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf.

Cheyenne and Cheyenne Towes with their sons Dallas and Dakota.

Emmett Engel dressed as a traditional Mountie.

Trick’ R’ Treaters lining up at Delaineys Lock and Key.

Kaiden Lamoth dressed as a custom ARC Trooper from Star Wars.

(From left) Friends Ethan McDonald, Daniel Klyne, Levi Weir and Ethan Hill out grabbing candy together.

(From left) Friends Ethan McDonald, Daniel Klyne, Levi Weir and Ethan Hill holding up their Trick’ R’ Treat bags proudly.

Tylor Theodore and Jackie Evan with their son Thunder Theodore-Evans.

Thunder Theodore-Evans dressed as Chucky at Trick’R’Treat Downtown.

(From left) Torunn, Scarlett and Ashley Mortensen out enjoying the Downtown Trick’R’Treat.

(From left) Wiley Mulvahill, Bau Smith, Montana Mulvahill and Adelyne Smith in Realm of Toys.

Grahame Leesgiving out candy to passing children.

Trick’R’Treaters of all ages in the Williams Lake Downtown.

Grahame Lees and Lindalee Anthony have been giving out candy on the street for the last three years.