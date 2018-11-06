The Scout Island Nature Centre is offering a nature program for children ages seven to 13 next week during fall break. Angie Mindus/file photo.

Nature program available over fall break

Scout Island Nature Centre offering outdoor fun and education for children next week

Looking for something fun and educational for your children to do during fall break?

The Scout Island Nature Centre is offering a fall break program for three days next week that will have participants exploring the outdoors, playing games and having adventures.

Paula Laita will be leading the program suitable for children ages seven to 13 from Nov. 13 to 15.

Each session will run from 8:30 to 4 p.m. and explore early winter, local First Nations traditional knowledge and art inspired by the winter landscape.

The cost is $35 per day and there are only 12 spots available.

Each day will be different.

The program is run by Scout Island Nature Centre with support from the Cariboo Regional District and City of Williams Lake through the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society.

