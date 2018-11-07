MP Todd Doherty set for series of Town Hall meetings

Todd Doherty answered questions at his Town Hall meeting in Quesnel June 27. This second round of Town Hall meetings will take place in the evening. Melanie Law/Observer file photo

Residents will be given a chance to have questions, concerns and comments addressed by their Member of Parliament locally next week, as Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, drops in to a number of communities in his constituency for Town Hall Meetings.

Doherty will be hosting sessions in Quesnel, Williams Lake, Vanderhoof and Prince George over the week, hoping to engage with Cariboo-PG residents in an open-format meeting.

Doherty last hosted Town Hall meetings in June this year, but his communications assistant Joseph Dow says they received feedback that many people were not able to attend the meetings, which took place during daytime working hours.

“We’ve made these in the evening to make them more accessible to those that who have to work during the day. We want to make sure we have the opportunity to hear from as many concerned constituents as possible on the issues that they are facing today,” explains Dow.

See the locations and times of the Town Hall meetings in each community below.

Vanderhoof

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.

Cedar Room, Integris Community Centre,

186 Columbia Street

Prince George

Wednesday, Nov. 14,7-8:30 p.m.

Fraser Room, Courtyard by Marriott,

900 Brunswick Street

Quesnel

Thursday, Nov. 15, 7-8:30 p.m.

Multi-purpose room, Quesnel Arts & Rec Centre,

500 North Star Road

Williams Lake

Friday, Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m.

Gibralter Room, Cariboo Memorial Complex,

525 Proctor Street

