Marie Sharpe Elementary students march along with Halloween activities

Students at Marie Sharpe Elementary School took part in a costume parade Wednesday, marching outside and into neighbouring GROW as well as School District 27 offices. Angie Mindus photos

Marie Sharpe Elementary School students jumped into Halloween activities Wednesday with a costume parade.

Ghosts, goblins, princesses and more happily made their way out of the school’s gym and to nearby GROW and the School District 27 offices where they trick or treated with staff.

Approximately 200 students attend the elementary school downtown.

