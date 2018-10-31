Students at Marie Sharpe Elementary School took part in a costume parade Wednesday, marching outside and into neighbouring GROW as well as School District 27 offices. Angie Mindus photos

Marie Sharpe Elementary students march along with Halloween activities

Costume parade a fun time for children

Marie Sharpe Elementary School students jumped into Halloween activities Wednesday with a costume parade.

Ghosts, goblins, princesses and more happily made their way out of the school’s gym and to nearby GROW and the School District 27 offices where they trick or treated with staff.

Read More: Haunted houses, parties and jack o’lanterns oh my!

Approximately 200 students attend the elementary school downtown.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Fall fashions delight at biannual Legion show

Just Posted

Marie Sharpe Elementary students march along with Halloween activities

Costume parade a fun time for children

Lakecity CFR fans make stop at Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame

Williams Lakers are having fun and keeping busy on day two of the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

Gov’t asks motorists for patience as Highway 97 south construction project halted for another season

“Cooler temperatures do not allow for completion of the remaining work”

Ghosts and goblins take over Cariboo GM showroom for Halloween event

Business hosts pumpkin carving and prize give-aways

How do you like them apples?

Scouts give away free fruit as part of effort to engage with community

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

Marrisa Shen killed in a B.C. park last summer

Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data

Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display

Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants

CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March

Alberta premier tells B.C. steelworkers jobs at risk without Trans Mountain

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Kamloops on Wednesday to address a United Steelworkers convention.

B.C. works to prepare for future wildfire, flood seasons

Stepping up prescribed burns is part of the provincial strategy

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe awaits bail decision in unrelated assault

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

Most Read