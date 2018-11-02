Danielle Edinger (left), Janice Green, and Kayla Edinger sell their jam and cookies at the Maranatha Craft Fair at last years event. (File Photo)

Maranatha Market to help fund mission trip to Romania

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maranatha invites the entire community out to a craft market.

The Maranatha Market Craft Fair and Christmas Sale will help fund mission work to Romania next year.

This Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maranatha Christian School invites the entire community out to their second market.

Like the first one last year, the funds raised from the market will go towards paying for a missionary trip to Romania in 2019.

Educational assistant Kathy Shetler helped organize the event said that the students have been working very hard on this and various other fundraisers the school has held throughout the last year.

“We’re also finding a great connection with our community, we got a really good response last year and a number of our vendors that were here last year asked to come back for this year,” Shelter said.

These vendors include Caleb Balthazar with his woodcraft products, Pam Cake Creations and a number of other people with various crafting items for sale. Both local crafters and people from across B.C. will be setting up shop at Maranatha selling everything from essential oils to Tupperware.

Shetler said that, in addition to the booths, the market will also feature a silent auction with pieces contributed by each of the vendors. Marantha will also be facilitating the order of Christmas chocolate from Purdys Chocolatier for interested parties.

“The school is also selling power cards and those are cards that get you discounts at a lot of different businesses downtown. Subway, Joey’s, Andre’s, 10 to 20 per cent discount on Domino’s Pizza and those power cards are good for a year,” Shetler said, adding that the cost of these power cards is $25.

At their concession, they will be selling chilli, taco salad and muffins with some coffee and pop. Unlike last year, Shetler said there would not be any live music.

The trip the market is helping to fund will be a 10-day mission trip to Romania with a little sightseeing on the side. The 11 students and their two supervisors’ primary goal, however, will be doing activities with children in orphanages and small villages.

“One of the things that the leaders of the trip have asked us to do is find activities and games that will help the kids learn English. So we’re going to be putting together some crafts, some songs and little games that will help learn English while having fun,” Shetler said.

Shetler said it would be wonderful if they could raise $2,500 for the trip this weekend.

patrick.davies@wltribune.com
