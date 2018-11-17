Murray of Murray and Lil selling his woodturning products at the Cariboo Craft Fair. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Made in the Cariboo Craft and Artisan Fair off to a busy start

The Tourism Discover Centre is packed today for the Made in the Cariboo Craft and Artisans Fair.

The Tourism Discover Centre is packed today with Cariboo vendors and residents for the Made in the Cariboo Craft and Artisans Fair.

Opening at 10 a.m. and running to 3 p.m. this fair has packed every floor of the centre with dozens of vendors selling handmade good from wood carvings, knitted goods and quality homemade food. With the parking lot packed and people parked around the block, the Made in the Cariboo Craft Artisans Fair is off to an unequivocal good start.

This year marks the seventh that the centre along with their partners the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce has organized the event. Previously occurring on the 24th along with many other craft fairs, such as the Medieval Market, the third Saturday of November will be its permanent date from here on out.

With over 30 vendor to chose from this is a great opportunity to buy your loved ones a truly unique Christmas gift.

“Everything that’s going on here has been made in the Cariboo, so if you want some custom things, some quirky things, you should definitely come on down,” Madalyn Watts, an employee of the Tourism Discover Centre, said.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Dawn Butt of the Salvation Amry accepting donations at the Tourism Discovery Centre. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Carmen Schwarz selling her baked goods to customers of all ages at the Mae in the Cariboo Craft Fair. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Aljendra Madrid, an exchange student from Madrid, Spain, was volunteering for the lollipop draw and door prizes raffle at Tourisim Discovery Centre. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Brother Willie Dye selling his Simplay Dyevine Fudge at the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

