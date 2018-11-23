Kickback and relax at St. Peters in between craft fairs

Sue Moxey is one of many members of the Anglican Church Women (ACW) who helps organize the St. Peter’s Anglican Church Winter Bazaar. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Offering a calm, more serene alternative to the hustle and bustle of other craft fairs, the St. Peters Anglican Church Winter Bazaar occurs this weekend.

The bazaar is organized and run by members of the Anglican Church Women (ACW) like Sue Moxey, who has been involved with the event since she came to the lakecity in 1990. Moxey said they’ve done it every fall since, but it’s only in recent years that it gained the Christmas theme it has today.

During this time it also evolved from a more traditional craft fair to more of a casual luncheon and bake sale where craft fair enthusiasts can relax in between shopping stints. Moxey said its runtime, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., helps it reach a perfect niche market for the weekend.

“For us, the special feature includes what we call ‘a fancy tea.’ It’s based on the traditional English Tea where you have teacups, fancy rolled sandwiches and little finger food,” Moxey said.

Serving the tea this year will be members of the Williams Lake Girl Guides, which Moxey said the ACW is very thankful for. She feels the arrangement helps meet the needs of both organizations and that it engages youth positively.

With no entry fee to enter the bazaar, Moxey said everyone is welcome and that many come to pay the $6 fee for lunch to stay and chat with friends. In addition to the luncheon, Moxey said they would also have a craft table, bake sale and something they call Attic Treasures.

“From year to year you never know what you’re going to get,” Moxey said. “It’s not like a jumble sale, it’s sort of better quality items. We’ve been fortunate in the past and this year that people who are downsizing are clearing out their fine china, glassware and other things but you really don’t know year to year what’s going to come.”

All proceeds from the day go directly back to supporting the parish and their ongoing work within the community.

“It’s always a fun day, lots of prep, but it’s a very social event and for many people, it’s kind of their go-to place on the weekend of the fairs,’ Moxey said.



