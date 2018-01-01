Interior Health’s board chair reflects on 2017

Close to 880 patients and home health clients, along with hundreds of employees and physicians, were forced to leave their homes.

On July 15, Canadian Air Force helicopters evacuated the last three Emergency Department patients at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. The glow of the fire surrounding Williams Lake can be seen in the distance. Dr. Nicole Robbins photo.

Doug COCHRANE

Special to the Tribune

As 2018 approaches, it is a great opportunity to reflect on the past year. On behalf of Interior Health, it is my pleasure to recap some highlights.

Of course the biggest story of 2017 was the wildfires that tore across several communities.

In total 19 hospitals, health centres and residential care homes were evacuated.

Close to 880 patients and home health clients, along with hundreds of employees and physicians, were forced to leave their homes.

I am so impressed by the teams who came together to make sure patients were well taken care of, even when care providers had to improvise and make the best of limited space and supplies.

Sadly another crisis continues – the opioid overdose public health emergency took more than 1,200 lives in in B.C. this year.

We have successfully awarded contracts for the previously announced 73 substance use treatment beds; these include 57 support recovery beds and 16 withdrawal management beds (including four in Williams Lake with our partners Axis Family Resources Ltd.).

We have also implemented mobile supervised consumption services in Kamloops and Kelowna this year.

Despite these efforts a record number of people were lost this year to overdose deaths.

Thank you to everyone on the frontline working to help address addiction, mitigate overdose risk, and address the damaging stigma that persists around mental health and substance use issues.

The $417 million Patient Care Tower at Royal Inland Hospital continues to move forward – this year the project team shortlisted three teams for the project and issued the Request for Proposals.

Construction on the patient care tower is expected to begin in fall 2018, with the tower opening for patients in 2022.

Use of MyHealthPortal continues to grow.

Introduced last year, there are now more than 30,000 patients accessing their personal health information online using this secure online tool.

Our relationships with Indigenous communities also continue to develop as we deepen our understanding of cultural humility and what that means in a health-care setting.

We now have two dedicated educators working to build awareness within our staff and this year we announced a dedicated Indigenous recruiter in an effort to attract and retain more Indigenous employees.

The next year promises more good news as construction wraps up on the 243 residential care beds announced last year.

That will include a 48-bed expansion at The Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops, and a new care home in Williams Lake called Cariboo Place, which will have 70 publicly funded beds.

Since joining Interior Health in September, I have been getting to know the organization, its leadership and the communities we serve.

I enjoyed meeting many staff, volunteers and community leaders.

I look forward to a fulfilling term serving Interior Health area residents.

Wishing you a happy New Year.

Doug Cochrane is the board chair of Interior Health

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on housing, child care

Just Posted

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Recent snowfalls have trails groomed and set for season at Bull Mountain

It’s shaping up to be a great year for the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club.

Families slip and slide into New Year

Chilly temperatures didn’t stop famliies from enjoying the sunshine New Year’s Eve in the lakecity.

Annual New Year’s Trap Shoot slated for New Year’s Day

Despite the cold, the WLSA New Year’s Trap Shoot will forge ahead in the lakecity.

November and December: West Fraser Aquatic Centre opens

A look back at some of our stories from November and December 2017

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

Most Read