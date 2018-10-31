(From Left) Tristen Place, Jake Morison, Brian Marshall and Trent and Connor Edwards outside Save on Foods Saturday, Oct. 28. The Scouts were giving out free apples to the community as part of their ongoing commitment to the community. Patrick Davies Photo.

How do you like them apples?

Scouts give away free fruit as part of effort to engage with community

Providing free apples to shoppers is just one of the many ways the Fifth Williams Lake Scouts give back to the community.

Scout section leader Brian Marshall was at Save on Foods last weekend with a dozen Beavers, Cubs and Scouts giving out free apples to passersby. Marshall has been involved as a leader and youth for 30 years and currently helps lead 22 youth.

“It’s really fun getting out with the kids and just having a good time. We do our fundraising at the beginning of the year and then we just camp, do skills and go out and do stuff, it’s all about adventures,” Marshall said Saturday.

According to Marshall, the apple give away is a direct community services event, with Marshall providing most of the apples and Save on Foods contributing some extra. While they did take donations from the public, he said that it was not their primary intent at Save on Foods.

“We’re not excited about people having to give us money for the apples, we’re just giving them out, showing them that we’re out here, having fun and engaging with the community,” he explained.

Marshall said that through handing out free apples, the Scouts get to interact with people of all different ages while learning manners, teamwork and proper planning.

“There’s the skill development level but Scout’s core mission is to build good citizens, to help them learn those skills too, not just go out camping, but also the service side of things,” Marshall explained, “To be members of the community and grow up to be involved with these sort of things.”

Marshall said involvement in Scouts depends on the interests of the youth but added they do try and facilitate any and every interest his scouts may have, from camping to fencing. Marshal said they are always looking to find new ways to challenge old and new members alike, through events as simple as giving apples back to the community.

“Everyone’s left with a smile on their face so, it has been good.”

