Black Press file photo Parties, haunted houses, fireworks and ghost hunting will fill the Cariboo for Halloween this upcoming week.

Haunted houses, parties and jack o’lanterns oh my!

Lots to do in the Cariboo for everyone on Halloween

While Halloween may be in the middle of the week this year, there are still plenty of opportunities in and around Williams Lake to celebrate the All Hallows’ Eve.

If you’ve yet to acquire a jack o’lantern for your front porch, today on Monday, Oct. 29 a free pumpkin carving event is being held at Cariboo GM from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be awards for the best three costumes, hot dogs provided by Grillverado and Halloween Crafts available for toddlers.

For those who live at 150 Mile House, on Oct. 31, the 150 Mile House Fire Department is hosting a family-oriented Halloween party in their fire hall starting at 6:30 p.m.

With a bonfire, snacks, hot cocoa and goodie bags, they invite families from across the Cariboo to join them for fireworks at 8 p.m.

On Halloween night, the Potato House will be hosting a party for kids running from 2:30 to 6 p.m. with a photo booth provided by Laureen Carruthers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After grabbing a photo at the Potato House, trick or treating families can head off to the Trick or Treat Downtown from 2:30 to 6 p.m. throughout the downtown core. Pick up your map of participating businesses from The Realm of Toys and set out for an evening of fun, safe candy collecting.

While in the downtown area take your little ones through the Canadian Mental Health Associations Haunted House starting at 3 p.m Halloween day.

Wayne Lucier, the long-time host of Nightmare on Ninth, promises to give people a good scare as they journey through the office.

For those not still trick-or-treating throughout their local neighbourhoods, the Williams Lake Fire Department invites the community to join them at the Stampede Grounds.

They’ll be starting a bonfire at 7:15 p.m. ahead of the fireworks scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

In short, the Cariboo will be more than embracing the spirit of All Hallows’ Eve this year with ghosts, ghouls and zombies galore!

Previous story
Local couple raising funds for victims of Hurricane Willa

Just Posted

Haunted houses, parties and jack o’lanterns oh my!

Lots to do in the Cariboo for everyone on Halloween

Bantam Female Timberwolves go unbeaten to win gold at home tourney

Williams Lake defeats Penticton 3-1 to win gold

COLUMNS: The magic and utility of Trembling Aspen trees

Anyone who has been in an aspen forest can relate to the name ‘Trembling Aspen’

Web poll: Do you think too much emphasis is placed on candy at Halloween?

Take our online poll

Bantam female T-wolves going for gold this afternoon

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves play Penticton at 1:15 p.m. for gold at the rec complex

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Canada Post workers go on strike in 5 B.C. cities

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge, New Westminster and Chilliwack

Indonesia says survivors unlikely from Lion Air plane crash

A lion Air plane crashed into the sea likely killing all 189 people on board

Under fire for inciting violence, Trump refocuses attacks on U.S. media

President Trump calls journalists the true enemy of the people

Earthquake registered off B.C. coast one week after multiple tremors

The 4.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Tofino at a depth of 10 km

Lion Air plane crashes into sea, 189 on board

Disaster agency says passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta

Most Read