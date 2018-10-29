Haunted houses, parties and jack o’lanterns oh my!

Lots to do in the Cariboo for everyone on Halloween

Black Press file photo Parties, haunted houses, fireworks and ghost hunting will fill the Cariboo for Halloween this upcoming week.

While Halloween may be in the middle of the week this year, there are still plenty of opportunities in and around Williams Lake to celebrate the All Hallows’ Eve.

If you’ve yet to acquire a jack o’lantern for your front porch, today on Monday, Oct. 29 a free pumpkin carving event is being held at Cariboo GM from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be awards for the best three costumes, hot dogs provided by Grillverado and Halloween Crafts available for toddlers.

For those who live at 150 Mile House, on Oct. 31, the 150 Mile House Fire Department is hosting a family-oriented Halloween party in their fire hall starting at 6:30 p.m.

With a bonfire, snacks, hot cocoa and goodie bags, they invite families from across the Cariboo to join them for fireworks at 8 p.m.

On Halloween night, the Potato House will be hosting a party for kids running from 2:30 to 6 p.m. with a photo booth provided by Laureen Carruthers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After grabbing a photo at the Potato House, trick or treating families can head off to the Trick or Treat Downtown from 2:30 to 6 p.m. throughout the downtown core. Pick up your map of participating businesses from The Realm of Toys and set out for an evening of fun, safe candy collecting.

While in the downtown area take your little ones through the Canadian Mental Health Associations Haunted House starting at 3 p.m Halloween day.

Wayne Lucier, the long-time host of Nightmare on Ninth, promises to give people a good scare as they journey through the office.

For those not still trick-or-treating throughout their local neighbourhoods, the Williams Lake Fire Department invites the community to join them at the Stampede Grounds.

They’ll be starting a bonfire at 7:15 p.m. ahead of the fireworks scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

In short, the Cariboo will be more than embracing the spirit of All Hallows’ Eve this year with ghosts, ghouls and zombies galore!