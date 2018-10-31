Ghosts and goblins take over Cariboo GM showroom for Halloween event

Cariboo GM staff pulled out all the stops — and the vehicles out of their showroom — to host their fifth annual pumpkin carving event.
Children of all ages and their families drop by the car dealership Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. where they carved a pumpkin and entered for a chance to win a prize.
There was also a contest for best pumpkin carving and best costume.
Read More: Haunted houses, parties and jack o’lanterns oh my!
As well as the main event of pumpkin carving, there was also hot dogs and juice by donation and a craft table.
This year Save-On-Foods donated a portion of the donated pumpkins.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.