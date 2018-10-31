Ghosts and goblins take over Cariboo GM showroom for Halloween event

Paisley Walstra (from left), Bailey Riches and Malee Rowley enjoy a hot dog after carving a pumpkin at Cariboo GM Monday evening.

Cariboo GM staff pulled out all the stops — and the vehicles out of their showroom — to host their fifth annual pumpkin carving event.

Children of all ages and their families drop by the car dealership Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. where they carved a pumpkin and entered for a chance to win a prize.

There was also a contest for best pumpkin carving and best costume.

As well as the main event of pumpkin carving, there was also hot dogs and juice by donation and a craft table.

This year Save-On-Foods donated a portion of the donated pumpkins.

Hunter Stokes (from left), Leighton Stokes, Nic Gysel and Willem Gysel take part in the Cariboo GM pumpkin carving event Monday evening in the showroom at the car dealership. Angie Mindus photos